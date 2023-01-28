Prudential Financial Inc. Has $18.56 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,203 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Baker Hughes worth $18,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 389,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 848,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,796,000 after buying an additional 479,315 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.6 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

