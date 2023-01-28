Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 175.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,943 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 187.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 197.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 185.2% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 16.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,784 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.02.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

