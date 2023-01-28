Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,040,000 after buying an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,060,000 after buying an additional 283,994 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after buying an additional 156,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,529,000 after buying an additional 154,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 292,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,663,000 after buying an additional 145,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.36.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $347.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.52. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $406.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

