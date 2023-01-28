Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 11,090 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $20,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $170.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.