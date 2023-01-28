Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,152,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,952,000 after acquiring an additional 579,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $150.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

