AIA Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PPL by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in PPL by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,208 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PPL by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,024,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

