Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Alcoa by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 190,523 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $3,272,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $3,662,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of AA opened at $52.75 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

