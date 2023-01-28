Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 681 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,172,000 after buying an additional 819,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,716,000 after buying an additional 42,113 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $114.28 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,038.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average is $114.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

