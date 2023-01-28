Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 180,576 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,576 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,863,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 742.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 702,125 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 88.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $187,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,835.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,835.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,541,473 shares of company stock worth $62,414,710. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $26.74 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

