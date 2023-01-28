Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.23 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after buying an additional 946,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,659,000 after buying an additional 505,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Veeva Systems by 479.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 456,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,422,000 after buying an additional 377,753 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,401,824. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $171.45 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $239.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.53.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.