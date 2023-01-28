Commerce Bank Lowers Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $239.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $247.08.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

