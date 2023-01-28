Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693,085 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,590,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 108.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,423 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,507,000 after buying an additional 789,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 48.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,614,000 after buying an additional 710,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 297.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,380,000 after buying an additional 628,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

