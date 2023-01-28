AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Position Trimmed by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,118,000 after purchasing an additional 585,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after purchasing an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $164.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.03. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock worth $3,043,889,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

