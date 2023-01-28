Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in Bunge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BG. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.57.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

