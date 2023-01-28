AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,343 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mosaic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,551,000 after acquiring an additional 412,104 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 14.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,062,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,853,000 after purchasing an additional 522,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,862,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,353,000 after purchasing an additional 68,120 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $49.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

