IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 21.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,163,000 after acquiring an additional 57,629 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 51.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 77.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $238.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.87. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.