AIA Group Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $27.53 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

