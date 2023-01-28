Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in ResMed by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 342,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,770,000 after buying an additional 64,984 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in ResMed by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.57.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

ResMed Price Performance

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,504,949.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,105.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,226 shares of company stock worth $12,439,247. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $224.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.28. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $262.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.