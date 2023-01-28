AIA Group Ltd Cuts Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $58.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.