Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,076 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 380.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,237,000 after buying an additional 1,956,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 190.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $37.06 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading

