AIA Group Ltd Cuts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

FITB stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.