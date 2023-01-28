Creative Planning Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,758,000 after buying an additional 480,191 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,398,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,500,000 after buying an additional 406,617 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMC opened at $85.28 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Several analysts have commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

