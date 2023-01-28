Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 99,459 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 99,459 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Expedia Group worth $21,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Czech National Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $116.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.97. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

