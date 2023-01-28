Empirical Finance LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 57.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.99 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

