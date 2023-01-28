McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

