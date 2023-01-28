Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $300.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,279. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

See Also

