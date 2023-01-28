Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 331,207 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 124.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,207 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of UGI worth $19,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of UGI by 140.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in UGI by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in UGI by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,762,000 after buying an additional 270,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

UGI Trading Up 0.4 %

UGI Announces Dividend

NYSE:UGI opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insider Activity at UGI

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

