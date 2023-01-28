Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $199,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $140.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $411.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

