JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.03. The company has a market capitalization of $411.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

