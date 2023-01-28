Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,150 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $162.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.32.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,544.60 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $184.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares worth $19,904,866. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

