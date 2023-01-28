Empirical Finance LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Align Technology by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Align Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.78.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $269.20 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $552.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

