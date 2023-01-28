Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523,484 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $20,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,347,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,045,000 after buying an additional 838,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after buying an additional 6,214,626 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $16.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

