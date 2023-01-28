Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,106 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.01 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.