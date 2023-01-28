Ieq Capital LLC Invests $440,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. FMR LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,327,000 after buying an additional 374,384 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $140,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 686.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,373,000 after buying an additional 233,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after buying an additional 180,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 292.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 213,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,146,000 after buying an additional 159,261 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE TDY opened at $422.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.37. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,391.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total transaction of $1,686,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,391.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,505 shares of company stock worth $9,842,516. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also

