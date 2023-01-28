Independent Advisor Alliance Has $246,000 Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after buying an additional 1,400,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,167,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $154,865,000 after purchasing an additional 33,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $83,163,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $113.50.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 99.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

