Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,872,922 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,279 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,872,922 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of eBay worth $22,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eBay Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

EBAY stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

