Ieq Capital LLC Buys 32,439 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.05 and a 200-day moving average of $123.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

