Prudential Financial Inc. Has $17.90 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fortive worth $17,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Fortive Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $67.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.
Fortive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.
Insider Activity at Fortive
In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
