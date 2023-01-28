Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Trimmed by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.70.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $344.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.72. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $352.32.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

