AIA Group Ltd Sells 969 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $117.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.85. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

