Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,172,000 after acquiring an additional 819,021 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,038.91, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

