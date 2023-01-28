AIA Group Ltd Sells 517 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.61.
Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Price Performance
Shares of TSCO opened at $225.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.90.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 37.90%.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.