Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,654 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 345,954 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Southwestern Energy worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 116,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,648 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,841,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

