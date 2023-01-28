Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $187.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.84. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $209.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.20.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

