13,212 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,589,000 after acquiring an additional 663,711 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Steven Madden by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Steven Madden Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $35.39 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $556.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

