Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 22.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 37,573 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,319,000 after buying an additional 943,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 172.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $37.06 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

