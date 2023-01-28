Empirical Finance LLC Invests $368,000 in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 5.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 3.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 8.1% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $157.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average of $133.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $158.36.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. The business had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.13 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Stories

