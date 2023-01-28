Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,421 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $17,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $95.55 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.39.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

