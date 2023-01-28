Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Masimo were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MASI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $171.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.64. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $237.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Articles

