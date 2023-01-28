Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $17,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 50.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 154.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

AMP stock opened at $344.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $352.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

